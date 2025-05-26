20 Palestinians killed in Israeli air strike on Gaza school sheltering displaced families

At least 20 Palestinians were killed and dozens injured on Sunday evening when an Israeli air strike struck a school sheltering displaced families in Gaza City, according to local health authorities.

The attack occurred in the Daraj neighbourhood, where the school had been serving as a refuge for civilians fleeing ongoing hostilities.

Medical sources reported that the air strike hit the school while many of the displaced were sleeping, leading to significant casualties and damage.

In a separate attack, five Palestinians, including a child, were killed in air strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The agency reported that four individuals died and others were injured when Israeli warplanes targeted a residential building on Al-Thawra Street in western Gaza City. Additionally, a child was killed, and four family members were injured when an Israeli drone struck a tent sheltering displaced persons in Bani Suheila, east of Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Since 7 October 2023, the Israeli occupation has continued its aggression against the Gaza Strip, resulting so far in the martyrdom of approximately 54,000 Palestinians, the majority of whom are children and women, and the injury of around 123,000 others. These figures are not final, as there are victims still trapped under the rubble and in the streets, where ambulance and rescue teams are unable to reach them.

The international community has expressed growing concern over the rising civilian death toll and the targeting of shelters housing displaced populations. Calls for a ceasefire and increased humanitarian access to the Gaza Strip have intensified in response to the escalating crisis.

