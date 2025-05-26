Spanish FM urges for sanctions on Israel to end Gaza genocide

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares said Monday that Madrid is considering imposing sanctions on Israel in light of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, stressing that “recognising the State of Palestine is the way to protect peace”.

“We will raise our voices strongly in defence of justice and the Palestinian people’s dignity, and we have a collective responsibility to defend peace at a time when Europe’s dignity is at stake” Albares said during a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart.

The Spanish top diplomat stressed the need to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without any obstacles, saying “We are not giving lessons to anyone, but it is our duty to take a clear position in favour of justice and human rights”.

READ: Spain pushes for 2-state solution at international meeting on Gaza in Madrid