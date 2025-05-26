Middle East Monitor
Spanish FM urges for sanctions on Israel to end Gaza genocide

May 26, 2025 at 3:37 pm

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares gives a speech in Madrid on May 26, 2025. [Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares said Monday that Madrid is considering imposing sanctions on Israel in light of the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip, stressing that “recognising the State of Palestine is the way to protect peace”.

“We will raise our voices strongly in defence of justice and the Palestinian people’s dignity, and we have a collective responsibility to defend peace at a time when Europe’s dignity is at stake” Albares said during a joint press conference with his Norwegian counterpart.

The Spanish top diplomat stressed the need to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza without any obstacles, saying “We are not giving lessons to anyone, but it is our duty to take a clear position in favour of justice and human rights”.

