Switzerland considers investigation into Gaza Humanitarian Foundation’s activities

Swiss authorities are weighing whether to launch a legal investigation into the activities of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed organisation that plans to oversee aid distribution in Gaza.

The move comes after a Swiss non-governmental organisation (NGO) filed a formal request on Sunday for an inquiry into the foundation’s aid distribution plans.

The United Nations has criticised the initiative, saying it is “neither impartial or neutral, and will lead to further displacement and put thousands of lives at risk.”

TRIAL International, a Swiss-based NGO, said on Friday that it had submitted two legal briefs asking authorities to examine whether the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation — registered in Switzerland — is complying with both domestic law and international humanitarian law.

The NGO also requested the Swiss foreign ministry to confirm if the GHF had complied with Swiss law by declaring its use of private security firms for aid delivery and whether such measures had received approval from Swiss authorities.

