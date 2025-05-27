CCCM Cluster condemns deadly attacks on displacement sites in Gaza

The Global Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster today condemned in the “strongest terms” the escalating attacks on displacement sites in Gaza, warning that civilian protection is collapsing amid intensified Israeli military operations.

Between 15-25 May, nearly 180,000 Palestinians were newly displaced following deadly strikes on shelters including tents in Al-Mawasi and a school-turned-shelter in Gaza City, the humanitarian coordination unit said in a statement.

“These sites serve to protect displaced civilians, in line with the enduring obligation under international humanitarian law to ensure the safety and dignity of civilian populations in all circumstances,” the Cluster said.

Since Israel returned to bombing Gaza on 18 March, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since January, nearly 616,000 Palestinians have been displaced — many multiple times. Humanitarian partners estimate 80 per cent of Gaza is now under displacement orders or marked as “no-go.”

The CCCM Cluster also voiced concern over new alternative aid delivery plans that bypass established coordination, warning they could “undermine humanitarian principles” and increase civilian risk by promoting displacement without adequate support.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli occupation army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing more than 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has reached unprecedented levels, with most of the population suffering from high levels of food insecurity.

Only a small amount of aid has been allowed to cross into the enclave since early March as a result of Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.

