Israeli forces cross into Lebanon in latest violation of ceasefire 

Israeli Army Radio reported yesterday that occupation forces advanced several hundred metres into Lebanese territory.

Citing Lebanese sources, the report said the troops moved towards the area of Meiss El Jabal village. The Israeli army has not yet issued an official comment on the incident.

A fragile ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported thousands of Israeli violations of the truce, including deaths and injuries as a result of Israeli fire.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by 26 January, but the deadline was extended to 18 February after it refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

Despite the truce, Israeli air forces have continued to carry out near-daily attacks on targets within Lebanon.