Sudan denies US accusations of using chemical weapons

The Sudanese government has dismissed recent US accusations that it used chemical weapons, calling them a distraction from American arms found in the hands of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Government spokesperson Khalid Al-Aiser said in a Facebook post that Washington was quick to make allegations after the Sudanese army seized American-made ammunition from RSF fighters.

He described the accusations as “a deliberate attempt to distract and divert attention from the real issue” — the use of internationally banned weapons by the RSF, allegedly of American origin, in what he called some of the worst crimes against humanity, including genocide in Darfur and other regions.

Al-Aiser said: “This case clearly shows the double standards in international politics. False claims are being used for political pressure, while the facts — including the use of weapons made in a country that says it supports human rights and democracy — are being ignored.”

On Thursday, the US Department of State announced that Washington would impose sanctions on Sudan after confirming the use of chemical weapons in 2024.

Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said the sanctions are expected to take effect on or around 6 June, noting that they would include “restricting US exports to Sudan and the Sudanese government’s access to US government lines of credit.”

The spokesperson added that “the United States calls on the Government of Sudan to cease all chemical weapons use and uphold its obligations” under the Chemical Weapons Convention, an international treaty signed by nearly all countries that bans the use of such weapons.