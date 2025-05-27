Sudan: RSF commit gross violations in northern state attack, sources say

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan have reportedly committed gross violations against civilians in their recent attack on the Dar Al-Reeh area, including the village of Dar Kabir, south of the city of Jabrat Al-Sheikh in North Kordofan State.

Local sources said RSF forces killed brothers Mohammed and Saad Ali Saeed, forcibly displaced local residents and looted homes and shops.

The region is experiencing chaos and unrest amid a severe shortage of drinking water and deteriorating health conditions, coinciding with the onset of a cholera outbreak.

Meanwhile, the Coordination of Resistance Committees in El Fasher issued an urgent warning of famine affecting thousands of families amid an extreme shortage of food and water.

“The city of El Fasher today stands witness to one of the worst humanitarian crises in Sudan’s modern history. Famine is no longer just a looming threat, but a harsh reality knocking on the doors of thousands of families who can no longer find enough to satisfy their hunger,” the statement said.

It added that for months, El Fasher has been suffering from a stifling shortage of basic food supplies, amid a rapid deterioration in living conditions. “Markets are empty of essential goods, and even those that are available are sold at exorbitant prices that most cannot afford, to the point that hunger has become a heavy guest in every home.”

According to the statement, the crisis extends to medicine, water and the most basic necessities of life.

“While the city is trying to survive, artillery shelling continues to tear it apart. Dozens of neighbourhoods are subjected to dozens of shells daily, preventing people from leaving in search of food and disrupting the arrival of the limited aid that is still trying to break through the siege.”

The statement warned that a majority of community kitchens, run by volunteer efforts and with limited resources, have ceased operation due to the lack of food supplies. These kitchens had become the only refuge for thousands of hungry people.

The statement called for immediate action from relief organisations and government agencies to put an end to this tragedy and support the neighbourhood kitchens with food and medicine.

The Ministry of Health in Sennar State, southeastern Sudan, announced that the number of cholera cases has risen to 51, including five deaths and 14 patients who have recovered. It added that 31 cases are still receiving treatment in isolation centres.

