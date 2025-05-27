WHO members agree to raise Palestine flag at Geneva headquarters

The World Health Organisation (WHO) General Assembly yesterday voted in favour of a resolution to allow the flag of the State of Palestine to be raised at the organisation’s headquarters in Geneva.

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the resolution was supported by 95 countries, while four voted against it — Israel, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Germany. A further 27 countries abstained, including the United States, which is currently withdrawing from the WHO.

Wafa reported that Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, said during his speech to the General Assembly: “The decision is symbolic — it is just one step, but it proves that we are part of the international community contributing to global health issues.”

Khraishi also expressed hope that Palestine would soon achieve full membership in the WHO and all other UN forums.

The agency described the resolution as “a significant step forward” in enabling Palestine to benefit from international support during health emergencies, and to access global cooperation and coordination mechanisms for delivering appropriate healthcare to the Palestinian population.

Last week, during the organisation’s 78th World Health Assembly, WHO member states adopted a decision mandating the world health body to continue reporting on dire health conditions in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and in the Occupied Syrian Golan by a recorded vote of 104 in favour and four against.