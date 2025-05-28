Gaza tribes: Aid plan failed after excluding international organisations

The head of the Higher Commission for Tribal Affairs in the Gaza Strip, Hosni Al-Mughanni, said on Tuesday that the failure of the Israeli–American mechanism for distributing aid in Gaza was due to the exclusion of international humanitarian organisations and their replacement with private security firms, according to Anadolu Agency.

In a statement, Al-Mughanni said that Palestinian tribes and families “resisted the American company’s attempts to carry out its plan by exploiting local residents”, stressing that Palestinians “stood like a rock” against what he called “a conspiracy to engineer starvation”.

He explained that “the mechanism aimed to engineer the starvation of our Palestinian people through humiliation and targeting. It led to chaos, which is a natural result of the policy of deprivation and the malicious attempts to displace people.”

BLOG: Humanitarian aid serves violent interests

Al-Mughanni added, “The failure of the American plan was expected, as it excluded the international humanitarian system that has been working in the strip for over seven decades. It recalls the experience of Blackwater, a US based private security company, which tortured the Iraqi people under the pretext of liberty and food, and now seeks to replicate that in Gaza.”

The tribal affairs’ head stressed that “the Palestinian people, who are facing starvation, abuse, killing and displacement, are now standing firm against the hunger mechanism and the engineering of starvation in Gaza, and are revealing the true face of this mechanism of death and deprivation.”

Earlier on Tuesday, thousands of hungry Palestinians stormed aid distribution centres set up by Israel in so-called ‘buffer zones’ in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Israeli forces opened fire, injuring several people, according to the government media office in Gaza.

OPINION: Global Backlash: How the World Could Shift Israel’s Gaza Strategy