Israel tries to stop Germany from even hinting at arms ban

Israel is making intensive diplomatic efforts to convince the office of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and the German Foreign Ministry not to impose or even suggest a potential ban on arms exports to Israel, according to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan 11 on Tuesday evening.

This move comes amid growing criticism from Berlin over Israel’s war on Gaza, with German officials signalling the possibility of taking undefined measures, including a review of arms exports, if violations of international humanitarian law are found. The tone marks a significant shift in Germany’s traditionally unwavering support for Israel.

Kan 11 reported that Israeli officials are trying to persuade their German counterparts that the current food aid distribution plan in Gaza is working and represents “a dramatic and fundamental shift” compared to the past. This comes as an attempt to avoid any threat, even implicitly, of halting military supplies during the anticipated phone call between Chancellor Merz and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As part of this effort, Tel Aviv has sent updated documentation of food distribution operations and is attempting to influence German media coverage to portray the situation in Gaza as a “turning point” or “game changer”—despite the worsening famine, ongoing war, and Israel’s control over aid delivery in ways that contradict humanitarian principles.

Meanwhile, dozens of Israeli activists and residents in Germany held a protest on Tuesday outside the German Foreign Ministry, calling for the suspension of EU-Israel agreements and a halt to arms exports. Non-Israeli supporters also joined the protest, holding signs in Hebrew that read: “We must stand against genocide” and “No to a second Nakba.”

On Monday, several prominent members of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), a coalition partner in Chancellor Merz’s government, began pushing for arms ban on Israel, citing “concerns” over violations of international humanitarian law and the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

