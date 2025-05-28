Middle East Monitor
Japan pledges to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza

May 28, 2025 at 2:06 pm

Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) Philippe Lazzarini (L) is welcomed by Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on May 27, 2025. [Photo by KAZUHIRO NOGI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said on Wednesday that his country will work to deliver humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which is currently besieged by Israel.

The Japanese Prime Minister’s office said in a statement that Ishiba received the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, in Tokyo.

Ishiba stressed “Creating an environment in which aid is possible is extremely important,” expressing his respect for UNRWA’s support for Palestinian refugees.

Lazzarini, in turn, expressed his gratitude to Ishiba for the Japanese government’s efforts to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continuing cooperation to support Palestinian refugees.

According to the UN, through deliberate starvation in order to achieve forced displacement, Israel has pushed 2.4 million Palestinians to the brink of famine by closing the Gaza Strip’s crossings to humanitarian aid, particularly food, since 2 March.

