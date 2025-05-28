Netanyahu appears before Tel Aviv District Court to respond to corruption charges

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared again before the Tel Aviv District Court on Wednesday to respond to corruption charges against him.

The privately owned Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on its website that Netanyahu appeared for the 35th time in court to respond to the corruption charges against him.

The newspaper added that Netanyahu “received a message while being questioned in court, shortly after the attack on Sana’a Airport in Yemen. Minutes later, an envelope was brought to him.”

It noted that “when he entered the courtroom, some of those present shouted ‘the hostages are still there 600 days later’” referring to Gaza.

According to the newspaper, Netanyahu replied, “Come to the 40 signatures Knesset session and you can hear everything.”

Netanyahu was referring to a special Knesset session scheduled for Wednesday evening, during which Netanyahu and Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid will discuss the overall political and military developments in Israel.

It is known as the “40 signatures” session because it is held after 40 members (out of 120) of the Knesset sign.

Netanyahu’s hearings in the corruption cases began last January.

Netanyahu faces charges of corruption, bribery, and breach of trust in what are known as Case 1000, Case 2000, and Case 4000. Former Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed the indictment related to these cases in late November 2019.

Case 1000 involves Netanyahu and members of his family receiving expensive gifts from wealthy businessmen in exchange for favours and assistance in various fields.

In Case 2000, Netanyahu is accused of negotiating with Arnon Mozes, publisher of the privately owned Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, to gain positive media coverage.

The more serious Case 4000, concerns preference granted to Shaul Elovitch, the former owner of the Israeli Walla news website and a former executive at Bezeq Telecom, in exchange for positive media coverage.

Netanyahu’s trial began in 2020 and is still ongoing. He denies the charges, claiming they are a political campaign aimed at ousting him.

