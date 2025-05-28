Middle East Monitor
Sanchez: Spain will continue to raise its voice to end the massacre in Gaza

May 28, 2025 at 4:44 pm

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez makes a speech during the Socialist International Council Meeting held at a hotel in Besiktas district of Istabul, Turkiye on May 24, 2025. [Beyza Cömert – Anadolu Agency]

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez affirmed that his country would raise its voice to put an end to the massacre in Gaza, where Israel continues to commit genocide.

Sanchez said in a post on X on Wednesday, “One year after recognizsng the State of Palestine, the pain in Gaza is unbearable. Spain will continue to raise its voice—louder than ever—to put an end to the massacre the world is witnessing today.”

Sanchez is expected to discuss imposing sanctions on Israel as part of his agenda for his meeting with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob in Madrid on Thursday.

On 28 May, 2024, the Spanish government approved the decision to officially recognise the State of Palestine.

