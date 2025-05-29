Chile withdraws its military attachés from Israel

Chile has withdrawn its two remaining military attachés from its embassy in Israel, marking a new escalation in diplomatic tensions between the two countries amid the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

The Chilean Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, in a statement, the decision was made in protest against the Israeli military operation in Gaza, which it described as “disproportionate and indiscriminate”, while also pointing to the “constant obstacles to allowing humanitarian aid” into the besieged Palestinian territories, causing severe suffering for the Palestinian population, which has led to a serious humanitarian situation in the Strip.

It urged Israel to “cease its military operation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and respect international law and international humanitarian law.”

Chile originally assigned three military attachés to Israel, but one was withdrawn months ago. The final two have now been recalled permanently.

According to Israeli diplomatic sources, Chilean President Gabriel Boric may announce a complete severance of diplomatic ties with Israel during his upcoming annual address.

The Latin American News Agency (Prensa Latina) reported that this step reflects a new level of tension in bilateral relations since the outbreak of the war on Gaza and increasing warnings that Israel is committing war crimes in the Palestinian territory.

