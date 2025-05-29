Israeli army kills 10 Palestinians collecting aid in southern Gaza

Israeli occupation forces killed ten starving Palestinians and injured 62 more over two days while they gathered in Rafah to receive humanitarian aid, a senior Gaza government official said yesterday according to Anadolu.

Israeli forces invited starving Palestinians to come and receive aid near so-called aid distribution centres in Rafah on Tuesday and Wednesday, only to then open fire on the crowds that had gathered, killing ten and injuring another 62, Director of the Gaza Media Office Ismail Al-Thawabta explained.

Israel has kept all crossings to Gaza closed to food, medical, and humanitarian aid since 2 March, deepening an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave, according to government, human rights and international reports.

The Israeli occupation army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

