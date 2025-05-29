Israelis storm Netanyahu party offices demanding release of captives from Gaza

Protesters in Israel yesterday stormed the headquarters of the ruling Likud Party in Tel Aviv in protest against the delay in agreeing a captive release deal.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, dozens of Israeli demonstrators broke into Metzudat Ze’ev, which houses the headquarters of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s party, and chained themselves outside his office in protest, to mark 600 days since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza.

Videos shared by activists on X showed Israeli police trying to remove protesters by force, while some were seen tying their hands to the staircase inside the building.

Outside, hundreds of demonstrators gathered in protest, blocking nearby streets. Some wore masks resembling Netanyahu and his ministers, and dressed in orange jumpsuits resembling those worn by death row inmates.

The Israeli government had rejected numerous deals that would have involved the release of all Israeli captives held in Gaza in return for ending the war, Israel’s withdrawal from the Strip, and the release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

The families of Israeli captives claim Netanyahu has continued the bombing campaign in Gaza in an effort to save his political career as far-right members of his coalition have threatened to quit if the war is brought to an end. The continuation of the bombing has also meant that court cases in which Netanyahu faces charges of corruption have been temporarily suspended.

