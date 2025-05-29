Israel’s Ben-Gvir vows to expand West Bank settlements

Israel’s National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir yesterday vowed to continue expanding illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank, despite reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) is preparing to issue an arrest warrant against him.

“I have one clear message to the ICC prosecutor in The Hague: No arrest warrant of any kind will deter me from continuing to work for the people of Israel and the Land of Israel,” the leader of the far-right Jewish Power Party posted on X.

“The prosecutor in The Hague doesn’t scare me. I’ll do everything I can to protect my people, even if it costs me an arrest warrant,” he added.

Ben-Gvir’s statements came after the Wall Street Journal reported yesterday that the ICC Chief Prosecutor, Karim Khan, plans to issue arrest warrants against Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich for their role in “settlement expansion in the West Bank”.

The report, citing unnamed current and former court officials, indicated that preparations for this had begun before Khan decided on 16 May to take a temporary leave of absence pending the conclusion of an investigation by the United Nations Internal Oversight Services Unit into allegations of “sexual harassment” made by a court employee, claims Khan has denied.

The allegations against Khan emerged shortly after he submitted a formal request to the court to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip.

