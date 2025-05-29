Trump to declare Syria ‘state that doesn’t sponsor terrorism’: US envoy

US President Donald Trump will soon declare Syria a state that doesn’t sponsor terrorism, US envoy to Syria Thomas Barrack said today.

Barrack, who arrived in Damascus today, said Trump’s goal is to empower Syria’s current government.

Earlier this month, the US president ordered the lifting of sanctions on Syria.

The US envoy met with Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa, the state news agency SANA said, without giving details about the content of the meeting.

Barrack also raised the American flag over the ambassador’s residence in Damascus today for the first time since the embassy closed in 2012.

The US closed its embassy in Damascus, nearly a year after protests against then-President Bashar Al-Assad devolved into a violent conflict that went on to ravage Syria for more than a decade.

Then-Ambassador Robert Ford was pulled out of Syria shortly before the embassy closed. Subsequent US envoys for Syria operated from abroad and did not visit Damascus.

During Syria’s 14-year war, hundreds of thousands of people were killed, millions were displaced both internally and outside the country and the West ratcheted up pressure against Al-Assad by cutting ties and imposing tough sanctions, but he clung onto power with help from Iran and Russia.

Al-Assad was ousted in December 2024, in a lightning rebel offensive who members now form the backbone of Syria’s remade state.

