Iran urges ‘explanation’ from Austria over report alleging active nuclear weapons program

Iran today called for an “official explanation” from the Austrian government following a recent report by the country’s intelligence agency concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

In a statement, Esmail Baghaei, spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry, decried the Austrian intelligence agency’s report about Iran’s “active nuclear weapons program” as “false and baseless.”

He emphasised that the claim was aimed at generating “media hype” against Iran and “lacks any validity or credibility.”

In its latest report, Austria’s Directorate State Protection and Intelligence Service alleged that Iran is continuing its active nuclear weapons program, which it claimed could be used to launch long-range missiles.

“In order to assert and enforce its regional political power ambitions, the Islamic Republic of Iran is striving for comprehensive rearmament, with nuclear weapons to make the regime immune to attack and to expand and consolidate its dominance in the Middle East and beyond,” the report said.

Responding to the Austrian intelligence report, Baghaei pointed to Iran’s membership in the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and noted that the country’s nuclear program remains under strict supervision by the UN nuclear watchdog.

READ: Trump says he told Israel’s Netanyahu not to act against Iran

He reiterated that Iran is a “staunch opponent of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction,” and urged the Austrian government to provide an official explanation for what he termed the “irresponsible, provocative, and destructive behavior by one of its official institutions.”

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister and lead nuclear negotiator, also responded to the report yesterday, asserting that Tehran is “sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides.”

“Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-US deal. Not sure if we are there yet,” he said on X.

Media is speculating about an imminent Iran-U.S. deal. Not sure if we are there yet. Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear… pic.twitter.com/56u9elxLIj — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) May 29, 2025

“Iran is sincere about a diplomatic solution that will serve the interests of all sides. But getting there requires an agreement that will fully terminate all sanctions and uphold Iran’s nuclear rights – including enrichment.”

Araghchi noted that progress in Iran’s ongoing nuclear negotiations with the US “goes through the negotiating table and not the media.”

“As for the latest fake news against Iran-US diplomacy: using Iran to attack American critics is low, even for Israel,” he added.

Iran and the US have held five rounds of indirect negotiations in Muscat and Rome, mediated by Oman, since last month, without any significant breakthrough.

The central point of contention has remained Iran’s uranium enrichment program. While US officials push for its complete dismantlement, Tehran insists it will continue “with or without a deal” with Washington.

READ: Iran rejects temporary suspension of uranium enrichment amid nuclear deal talks