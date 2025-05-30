Italy willing to receive sole survivor of Israeli strike that claimed 9 siblings

Italy has announced its readiness to receive Adam, the only surviving child of Palestinian paediatrician Alaa Al-Najjar, who lost nine of her children in an Israeli air strike on Gaza last week, Safa reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani is closely following the case of Dr Alaa Al-Najjar, whose family was targeted in an Israeli attack in recent days.”

The ministry added that the doctor’s husband was seriously injured, while nine of their ten children were killed. Adam, the only child to survive, is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in Khan Yunis, in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The statement continued: “The Italian government is prepared to transfer Adam to Italy for treatment. Following the instructions of Minister Tajani, the ministry is taking steps to carry out the transfer, in coordination with the wishes of Dr Al-Najjar and her family.”

In addition to Italy, Malta has also expressed its willingness to provide refuge for Dr Alaa Al-Najjar and her family.

Dr Al-Najjar was shocked when the bodies of her nine children arrived at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, where she works. They died in a fire caused by an Israeli air strike on her home.