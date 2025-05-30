Key features of US proposal to end Israel’s war on Gaza

As diplomatic efforts to end Israel’s war on Gaza continue, a new proposal by US envoy Steve Witkoff offers a framework aimed at halting the onslaught, facilitating humanitarian relief, and paving the way for a permanent ceasefire.

The 13-point plan outlines a 60-day truce, the release of Israeli and Palestinian captives, and structured talks on Gaza’s future, according to Israeli and American media and Palestinian sources close to the Hamas movement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that he accepted Witkoff’s outline for a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, a senior Hamas official said yesterday that the movement is continuing to carefully study the new American proposal, noting that it does not meet many of its fundamental demands, foremost among them guaranteeing a complete end to the war in Gaza and providing clear commitments to Israeli withdrawal after the end of the initial 60-day period.



The proposal’s key points

1- Duration

A 60-day ceasefire is proposed with a guarantee from US President Donald Trump that Israel will uphold the truce throughout the period.

2- Captive release

Hamas will release ten living Israeli captives and the remains of 18 others over two stages; half on Day 1, half on Day 7.

3- Humanitarian aid

Aid will be sent to Gaza immediately after Hamas approves the ceasefire agreement.

Any agreement reached regarding aid to civilians will be respected throughout the agreement’s duration.

Aid will be distributed through channels coordinated with the UN and the Red Crescent.

4- Israeli military activities

All Israeli military activities in Gaza will cease once the agreement takes effect.

During the ceasefire period, there will be a 12-hour daily halt of aerial movement in the Gaza Strip, scheduled on the days of captives and prisoner exchange.

5- Redeployment of Israeli occupation forces

On Day 1, after the release of captives, redeployment will occur in northern Gaza and the Netzarim corridor.

On Day 7, after the release of captives, redeployment will occur in the southern part of the strip.

Technical teams will clarify the final redeployment boundaries during close-range negotiations.

6- Negotiations

On Day 1, negotiations will begin under the sponsorship of the guarantor mediators regarding arrangements necessary for a permanent ceasefire, including:

– Results and conditions for exchanging all remaining Israeli captives in return for an agreed number of Palestinian held in Israeli prisons.

– Issues related to the redeployment and withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces and long-term security arrangements inside the Gaza Strip.

– Arrangements related to the future of the Gaza Strip that either side may propose.

– The announcement of a permanent ceasefire.

7- Presidential support

President Trump to ensure that all parties adhere to the ceasefire agreement, emphasising that if negotiations in Gaza following the temporary ceasefire do not result in a mutual agreement, they must ultimately lead to a permanent resolution of the conflict.

8- Release of Palestinian prisoners

125 Palestinians who have been sentenced to life imprisonment and 1,111 detainees from Gaza arrested after 7 October, 2023, will be released.

180 bodies of Palestinians from Gaza will be handed over.

Execution will be in two phases: the first half on the first day and the other half on the seventh day.

9- Status of captives, prisoners

On Day 10, Hamas will provide full medical information about the remaining captives.

Israel will provide complete information about the Palestinian prisoners detained since 7 October, and the number of Palestinian bodies held in Israel, with Hamas committing to ensuring the captives’ safety during the ceasefire period.

10- Release of remaining captives

Upon reaching an agreement on a permanent ceasefire within 60 days, all remaining captives from the list of 58 will be released.

If no agreement is reached, the temporary ceasefire can be extended with agreed terms and duration as long as negotiations are in good faith.

11- Guarantors

The guarantors, the US, Egypt, Qatar, will guarantee the continuation of the ceasefire for 60 days and participate in negotiations regarding permanent arrangements.

12 – Envoy to oversee talks

US special envoy Steve Witkoff to oversee the negotiation process.

13 – Announcement by President Trump

President Trump will personally announce the ceasefire agreement.

The new terms come after Israel unilaterally violated the ceasefire deal which came into effect in January and returned to bombing Gaza in March. Its bombing campaign has since intensified with nearly 100 Palestinians being killed every day.

