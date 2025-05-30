Middle East Monitor
Thousands of Palestinian Bedouins protest home demolitions in Negev

May 30, 2025 at 3:27 pm

Many people gather in front of the “Bedouin Settlement Authority” to protest the Israeli government’s demolition policies against Arabs in the town of Beersheba at the Najaf (Negev) Desert in southern Israel on May 29, 2025. [Mostafa Alkharouf – Anadolu Agency]

Thousands of Palestinian Bedouins demonstrated yesterday in the city of Bir Saba’ in southern Israel against the occupation state’s policies of demolition and uprooting Palestinian villages in the Negev.

Protesters gathered around the Israeli Bedouin Settlement Authority in Beersheba (Bir Saba’) as part of a general strike organised to protest the Israeli demolition policy in the city.

Approximately 15,000 people participated in the protest making it one of the largest demonstrations witnessed in the Negev in recent years. Demonstrators from various Arab villages and towns joined the protest expressing united popular anger and a firm rejection of the policies of demolition, uprooting, and displacement.

Demonstrators raised black flags and held banners bearing slogans opposing the racist policies targeting the Palestinian presence in the Negev.

The demonstrators also chanted slogans rejecting the demolitions carried out by the Israeli occupation authorities, represented by the Bedouin Settlement Authority, against Palestinian villages and towns, under the pretext of unlicensed construction.

