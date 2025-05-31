Israel strikes ‘storage facilities’ in Syria’s Latakia, Tartus

The Israeli army carried out air strikes in Latakia and Tartus in northwestern Syria on Friday, targeting “storage facilities” containing “missiles,” resulting in one fatality and property damage, Anadolu reports.

An Israeli military statement said it “targeted components of surface-to-air missiles and weapon storage facilities containing coastal missiles,” on claims that those targets “posed a threat to international and Israeli maritime freedom of navigation.”

Israeli warplanes carried out three air strikes targeting sites in the countryside of Latakia and Tartus, according to the Syrian state news agency, SANA

One civilian was killed in the strikes that targeted an area between the villages of Zama and Burj Islam in southern Latakia , while another targeted the outskirts of Tartus port, causing property damage.

Israel has attacked sites in Syria multiple times since the ouster of former regime leader Bashar al-Assad in December.

The bombing somewhat subsided in recent weeks, and according to Israeli media, the latest attack was the first since May 3.

Israel has also occupied the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967.

Syrian authorities have yet to comment on the latest Israeli air strikes.

The Israeli air strikes come amid efforts to develop Syrian-American relations, as the US recently announced the lifting of sanctions against Syria and named Thomas Barrack as Special Envoy to Syria.

