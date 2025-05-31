Israeli forces raid West Bank, military vehicle rams into bus carrying Hajj pilgrims in Jenin

Israeli forces launched a series of raids across the occupied West Bank early Saturday, arresting two Palestinians and damaging a bus transporting Hajj pilgrims in the northern city of Jenin, Anadolu reports.

A military vehicle rammed into the bus in front of the Jenin governorate building as it was preparing to depart en route to the Karama border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan.

The passengers, many of them elderly, were Palestinians on their way to Saudi Arabia via Jordan to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, the Israeli military vehicle “hit the bus deliberately,” though no injuries were reported.

Jenin Deputy Governor Mansour al-Saadi condemned the act, saying: “The occupation vehicle deliberately and directly hit the bus while it was parked outside the governorate building. Most of the passengers were elderly and suffering from chronic illnesses, which added to the trauma and fear.”

Palestinians from the West Bank routinely use Jordanian airports for international travel due to restrictions imposed by Israel.

In the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, Israeli forces arrested a young man, Samer Jaradat, after raiding his home.

Witnesses told Anadolu that an explosive device detonated as the forces withdrew from the area.

In the northern West Bank city of Tulkarem, Israeli troops arrested 24-year-old Diana Ghalib Mazid after storming her home in the town of Anabta, according to WAFA.

Israeli military raids also targeted the Askar New Camp in eastern Nablus and al-Ain Camp in the west of the city. Gunfire and sound bombs were reported during the incursions, though no injuries or arrests were confirmed.

Since Jan. 21, Israel has intensified its military offensives in the northern West Bank, beginning in Jenin and surrounding areas, and expanding to Tulkarem on Jan. 27.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 972 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

