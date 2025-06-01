Israel blocks entry of over 3,000 medical aid trucks into Gaza: Health Ministry

Israel continues to block the entry of more than 3,000 health aid trucks into Gaza, worsening an already catastrophic humanitarian situation, a senior health official said on Sunday, Anadolu reports.

Munir al-Bursh, Director-General of Gaza’s Health Ministry, said hospitals in the enclave are facing “catastrophic” conditions due to a severe shortage of medicine and medical supplies.

He said that the Israeli authorities are blocking around 3,000 trucks carrying essential health equipment from entering Gaza from Egypt’s Arish city.

“The occupation’s ongoing ban on the entry of medicine and vaccines has contributed to the spread of infectious diseases and epidemics,” Bursh added in a statement.

He noted a sharp increase in cases of acute diarrhea, meningitis, and other health crises in Gaza, exacerbated by a collapse in water security, with 90% of Gaza’s population now suffering from a lack of access to safe water.

Bursh also criticized Israel’s newly introduced aid distribution mechanism, describing it as a tool of “mass killing and forced displacement.”

At least 49 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 others in Israeli attacks on civilians seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza since May 27, according to the government media office.

Israel’s blockade of Gaza has created a man-made famine, according to the UN. With border crossings effectively closed to humanitarian aid for over 90 days, Gaza’s 2.4 million residents have been plunged into hunger.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s population.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

