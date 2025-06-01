Palestinian father who lost 9 children in Israeli air strike dies of injuries

A Palestinian father who lost nine of his children in an Israeli air strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis died from wounds sustained in the same attack, local health officials said.

Hamdi Al-Najjar was critically injured when Israeli forces bombed his home on May 24, according to the sources.

Palestinian pediatrician Alaa Al-Najjar was devastated to receive the charred bodies of her nine children at Nasser Medical Complex while she was on duty there.

They were killed in the Israeli air strike that struck their home. Her only surviving child Adam and her husband Dr. Hamdi Al-Najjar were both injured.

The Israeli military claimed it would investigate the drone strike that hit the Al-Najjar family home.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 972 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

