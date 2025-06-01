Saudi foreign minister arrives in Jordan for ministerial committee meeting on Gaza

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan arrived Saturday in the Jordanian capital to attend a meeting of the ministerial committee assigned by the Joint Extraordinary Arab-Islamic Summit, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), Anadolu reports.

The meeting in Amman will focus on the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and efforts to support an end to the onslaught and the ongoing blockade.

Israel prevented a scheduled visit by a delegation of Arab foreign ministers to Ramallah on Sunday, where they intended to discuss support for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

The ministerial committee, formed during a summit held in Riyadh in November 2023, includes several Arab and Islamic countries tasked with coordinating diplomatic efforts to halt the Israeli military offensive and ensure humanitarian access to Gaza.

Israel has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine for the enclave’s more than 2 million people.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war crimes against civilians in the enclave.

