Syrian president visits Kuwait to strengthen bilateral relations

Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in Kuwait on Sunday for an official visit to meet with Emir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti state news agency KUNA said, Anadolu reports.

Syria’s state news agency SANA said Sharaa’s visit aims to “strengthen brotherly relations and bilateral coordination between Syria and Kuwait.”

The Syrian leader will discuss with Kuwaiti officials means of bolstering joint cooperation in various sectors, including politics and economy, SANA said.

Sharaa’s visit is his 7th trip to an Arab country since he took office in January.

Bashar al-Assad, Syria’s leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.