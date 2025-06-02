Middle East Monitor
Australian doctor reports victims at Gaza aid distribution point shot in head, chest

June 2, 2025 at 3:53 pm

Injured Palestinians are being brought to the Nasser Hospital for their treatment process after Israeli soldiers opened fire at Palestinians trying to reach the points where US aid is distributed west of Rafah city in the southern Gaza Strip, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on June 01, 2025. [Hani Alshaer - Anadolu Agency]

Australian Doctor Ahmed Abu Sweid said that several people shot by Israeli occupation forces yesterday morning at an aid distribution point in Rafah, southern Gaza, had been hit by bullets in the head and chest.

Dr Abu Sweid, who is volunteering in the emergency department at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis, said: “We have only been here for a few days, and the level of trauma I have seen here is unlike anything I have witnessed before.”

“Today, we’ve had a significant number of casualties, with hundreds of confirmed injuries.”

Dr Abu Sweid, a specialist in emergency medicine, explained that the hospital is “full” and that medical teams are struggling due to a lack of essential medical equipment.

He continued: “We have only been here for a few days, but the doctors here have been dealing with the same situation for the past 200 days, and they are exhausted.”

He confirmed that all the victims were civilians. “They were instructed to collect food but instead suffered gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries. Most are in critical condition,” adding that some victims “were already deceased upon arrival, having been shot in the head and chest.”

