British doctor calls conditions at Gaza hospital a ‘real massacre’

British surgeon Victoria Rose described the catastrophic situation at Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis as “a real massacre” following an Israeli army attack on an aid distribution point in Rafah.

Rose, who is volunteering in the emergency department at the complex, said: “This morning, Sunday, there was shooting at a food distribution centre run by the Gaza Humanity Organisation in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip.”

She explained that a large number of the wounded were taken to nearby field hospitals, and that Nasser Medical Complex also received many casualties. “Local sources are reporting around 200 people injured by live ammunition,” she said.

Pointing to a medical room behind her, Rose said it was filled with people receiving treatment for gunshot wounds. “This is a real massacre. Every room was full, and all of them had gunshot injuries,” she added.

British surgeon Dr Victoria Rose speaks from Nasser Hospital where she says “the ambulances haven’t stopped coming” after reports of an Israeli attack near an aid distribution site in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/VrHZYDdqla — Sky News (@SkyNews) June 1, 2025

Footage documented the moment the Israeli army opened fire on thousands of civilians as they tried to reach the Israeli-American aid centre west of Rafah in southern Gaza, which is run by American contractors and former military personnel.

The Israeli occupation army continues to target civilians after suffering losses in ground operations. At least 31 people were killed and over 200 others were wounded in the early hours of yesterday by Israeli gunfire during the attack on the aid distribution point in Al-Alam area of Rafah, southern Gaza.