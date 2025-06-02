Middle East Monitor
Egypt to host Iran-IAEA talks over nuclear program

June 2, 2025 at 3:30 pm

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attends a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister following their talks in Moscow on April 18, 2025. [Tatyana MAKEYEVA / POOL / AFP / Getty Images]

Egypt will host a meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, today, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdelaty, will hold separate meetings with Araghchi, followed by another Grossi, after which the three officials will meet together.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghaei announced that Araghchi will visit Egypt today, affirming Tehran’s interest in strengthening relations and coordination with countries in the region.

He indicated that Araghchi’s visit to Egypt aims to discuss bilateral relations, consult on the latest developments in the region, especially in occupied Palestine, and on international developments.

The Iranian top diplomat’s visit is a continuation of previous diplomatic efforts between Iran and IAEA over Tehran’s nuclear program.

The meeting also comes amid indirect negotiations between Iran and the United States, mediated by Oman, aimed at reviving a nuclear agreement or reaching new understandings.

