Hamas slams Israel MK’s order to ban Muslim call to prayer from mosques

Hamas slammed a new directive by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to ban the call to prayer in mosques in Israel, calling it a dangerous escalation and a blatant provocation of Muslims’s feelings.

In a statement released yesterday, Hamas warned of the dangerous repercussions of Ben-Gvir’s actions, stressing that this measure is part of a series of escalating violations against Palestinians.

“We strongly reject these occupation policies and the brutal religious war that targets worship, rituals, and holy sites, in blatant disregard for all international laws and conventions that guarantee the protection of holy sites and religious and historical rights,” the statement said.

Hamas pointed out that the increasing attacks perpetrated by the Israeli occupation authorities against Palestinians and their holy sites, with direct support from the Israeli government will ignite waves of popular anger and unrest.

“We call on our people inside the occupied territories [Israel] to engage in all forms of popular and national action in defence of mosques and holy sites, and to send a clear message to anyone who dares to violate our historical and religious rights,” it added.

Ben-Gvir summoned the heads of the Israeli police committees to a special meeting a few days ago and demanded they take strict measures against what he called “the noise” caused by Muslims’ call to prayer in mosques in Arab towns and coastal cities, according to Haaretz.

During the meeting, Ben-Gvir rebuked the police commanders for what he considered their failure to address the issue, telling them, “I appointed you to implement my policy”.

Ben-Gvir described the noise as a phenomenon that must be addressed and called on the police to respond to Israelis’ complaints about mosques being loud, according to the paper.