Israel demolishes only dialysis hospital in northern Gaza

June 2, 2025 at 3:23 pm

Elderly Palestinians receive medical treatment at the pediatric dialysis department of Nasser Hospital, while patients are deprived of the necessary treatments due to the lack of medical equipment and medicines due to ongoing Israeli attacks in Khan Yunis, Gaza on May 25, 2025. [Doaa Albaz - Anadolu Agency]

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) completely demolished the Noura Al-Kaabi Dialysis Hospital yesterday evening, the only medical facility providing kidney dialysis in northern Gaza, the Palestinian Information Centre reported.

The hospital had served dozens of patients from the areas of Beit Lahia, Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Umm Al-Nasr village. Before its destruction, the hospital had already suffered repeated Israeli strikes, which damaged nearly all of its dialysis machines, leaving only eight functional. Today, the hospital was entirely flattened using military excavators.

Occupation forces also bombarded several residential buildings across Gaza City.

Since the beginning of the Israeli assault on Gaza on 7 October, 2023, with full US support, over 178,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured — the majority of them women and children.

Thousands remain missing under the rubble, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced, enduring catastrophic humanitarian conditions.

