No meat for Palestinians this Eid in Gaza, farmer warns 

Preparations for Eid al-Adha are bitter in Gaza, where Israel has continued its attacks since 7 October, 2023 and imposed a strict siege since 2 March, 2025.

While Palestinians are preparing to mark the second Eid Al-Adha in the shadow of war, Gaza is experiencing a great hunger and food crisis as Israel uses starvation as a weapon of war in the region.

Abu Hatim Al-Zarqa, a Palestinian who cares for a few small cattle under these difficult conditions, said that since 7 October, 2023, no live animals have entered the region and he cannot find animal feed.

Al-Zarqa said that the sacrifices sold will not be enough for the people in Gaza and cannot be bought due to the high prices.

Displaced Palestinians, on the other hand, said they were unable to experience the joy of Eid, adding that they have been struggling with hunger for months. As a result of the Israel-induced famine, meat and vegetables prices have skyrocketed leaving Palestinians with no way to buy them. Many haven’t eaten meat in months as a result.