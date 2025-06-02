Palestinian child shot, killed by Israeli forces in occupied West Bank

A Palestinian child was shot and killed by Israeli army forces in the occupied West Bank Monday evening, local media said.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and held by Israeli forces in the town of Sinjil, northeast of Ramallah, but succumbed to his injuries, the official news agency Wafa reported.

Journalist Mohammad Ghafri, a resident of the village, told Anadolu that the child happened to be there near the northern entrance of Sinjil when he was shot by Israeli forces.

“The army shot the child, stripped him of his clothes, and left him bleeding for some time before an army ambulance arrived and took him away,” he added.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 973 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

