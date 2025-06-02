Public incitement against Greta Thunberg escalates over her support for Gaza

An unprecedented campaign of incitement has been launched by supporters of Israel against Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg following her announcement that she would take part of the Freedom Flotilla aiming to break the naval blockade on Gaza.

This development highlights the growing hostility towards international voices supporting Gaza.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham posted an article about Thunberg’s participation in the flotilla saying: “Hope Greta and her friends can swim!” — a remark widely interpreted as a veiled threat, implying a wish for the flotilla to be attacked or sunk.

Zionist Australian researcher and head of a policy centre, Arsen Ostrovsky, went further by calling Thunberg a “little jihadist” in a post on social media. He said she “is trying to get into Gaza, to show solidarity with Hamas. It would be so sad if something were to happen to her flotilla…”, a statement that was broadly seen as incitement to target the ship and its passengers.

Australian writer Caitlin Johnstone asked: “Who would have imagined a few years ago that calls for the assassination of a young global figure known for her environmental advocacy would be made openly, just because she chose to support Gaza?”

