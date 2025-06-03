‘Humanitarian staff’ in Gaza are US intelligence agents engaged in espionage, rights group warns 

Personnel working for the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) are affiliated with the American military and intelligence services, the Coalition of Lawyers for Palestine – Switzerland (ASAP) has warned.

The group said the GHF is carrying out a mission aimed at collecting data that would enable control over Gaza.

Majed Abusalama, head of the coalition, wrote on Facebook yesterday: “The foundation is working with a security company called Safe Reach Solutions, which is in the process of hiring a large number of US military personnel, retired soldiers, and experts in visual intelligence and security. They are being hired on renewable contracts of three to six months, with a daily salary of $1,000, to collect data aimed at managing or controlling Gaza, as well as facilitating current aid distribution.”

Abusalama added that, when residents arrive at aid distribution sites, “people in Gaza are shocked by the number of quadcopters, other types of drones, and surveillance units set up around the area particularly in Rafah.”

He said that one of the company’s main objectives is to “study the behaviour and reactions of the exhausted population at close range, and to collect extensive biometric data and digital identities of a large number of Gaza’s residents.”

He explained that the company aims to process this visual data to identify people Israel claims are persons of interest.

Abusalama also pointed out that many of the foundation’s employees have extensive experience in visual intelligence analysis, operating on the front lines, and conducting field security missions inside Gaza. He said they are also responsible for “ensuring that no armed Palestinian enters the aid distribution sites.”