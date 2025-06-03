Israel escalates incitement to assassinate Hamas officials

Israel has escalated its incitement to assassinate senior officials in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, both inside and outside the Gaza Strip.

Avi Ashkenazi, a military correspondent for the right-wing Maariv newspaper said, after Israel had officially confirmed the successful elimination of Al-Qassam Brigades Commander Mohammed Sinwar and Rafah Brigade Commander Mohammed Shabaneh by bombing a tunnel in Khan Yunis, the Israeli occupation army, the General Security Service (Shin Bet), and Mossad are now focusing on eliminating four senior Hamas leaders.

Ashkenazi indicated that the primary target now is Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad, commander of the Al-Qassam Brigades’ Gaza Brigade, who Israel has attempted to assassinate on numerous occasions since it launched its genocidal war in Gaza.

According to the Israeli journalist, in February last year, Al-Haddad survived a bombing that targeted a house in the Tel Al-Hawa area south of Gaza City, noting that the Israeli Air Force had attacked the building based on information provided by the General Security Service (Shin Bet).

He added that “this week, the Shin Bet and the Israeli army published leaflets in the Gaza Strip featuring a picture of Izz Al-Din Al-Haddad posing in front of a rifle, with a caption in Arabic and Hebrew below the picture stating that he would soon meet his friends Sinwar, Deif, and Haniyeh.”

According to Maariv, the second target at the top of Israel’s assassination list is Osama Hamdan, the man who headed Hamas in Lebanon and has appeared since the beginning of the war as the movement’s official spokesman.

The Hebrew newspaper claimed that Hamdan is currently the most senior figure in Hamas outside the country and spends most of his time in Qatar.

