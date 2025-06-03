Israel holds over 10,000 Palestinians, including 3,600 without trial: Rights group

More than 10,000 Palestinians are in Israeli detention, including around 3,600 without charge or trial, a prisoners’ affairs group said today.

The Prisoners’ Media Office said the Israeli occupation army detained more than 17,000 Palestinians, including 545 women and 1,360 children, since October 2023.

“There are now 10,100 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli detention, including 3,600 held without trial or charge under Israel’s policy of administrative detention,” it added in a statement.

The media office said that Israeli authorities issued administrative detention orders for 755 Palestinians, including five women, last month.

The Israeli policy of administrative detention allows Israeli authorities to extend the detention of a Palestinian prisoner indefinitely without charge or trial, often on secret evidence that even the defendant’s legal representative doesn’t have access to.

Tension has escalated across the Palestinian lands due to Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, where more than 54,400 people have been killed, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

At least 973 Palestinians have also been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank during the same period.

Administrative detention: A legal lethal tool of Israeli repression