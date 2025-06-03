Record number of demolitions of Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem in May: Israeli group

Left-wing Israeli organisation Ir Amim revealed yesterday that a record number of Palestinian homes were demolished by Israeli occupation forces in East Jerusalem in May.

In a statement the organisation, which specialises in Jerusalem affairs, reported: “May saw the highest number of demolitions in 2025 so far, with a total of 33 buildings torn down, including 16 residential units and 17 non-residential structures.”

This brings the total number of demolitions in East Jerusalem since the start of the year to 93, Ir Amim added. These include 53 residential units and 40 non-residential buildings.

According to the data provided, 23 buildings were demolished in January, 15 in February, 14 in March, eight in April, and 33 in May.

Palestinian, Israeli, and international human rights organisations have long criticised Israel’s restrictive policies on issuing building permits for Palestinians in occupied East Jerusalem, while building licences continue to be issued for the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements in the area.

Israel continues to accelerate its efforts to assert control over the occupied West Bank through policies of demolition, forced displacement, and settlement expansion — policies that the United Nations deems illegal under international law.

According to the Israeli anti-settlement group, Peace Now, there are currently 156 settlements and 224 settlement outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with a settler population of around 736,000 Israelis.