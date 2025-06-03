Middle East Monitor
Syria FM to visit Qatar to boost investment ties

June 3, 2025 at 12:25 pm

Syria's Foreign Minister, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in Damascus on January 24, 2025 [Rami Alsayed/NurPhoto via Getty Images]

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani is set to lead a high-level ministerial delegation to Qatar today for talks aimed at exploring bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

In a post on X, Al-Shaibani said the visit aims to strengthen relations between Damascus and Doha.

The visit is part of efforts by Syria’s new administration to rebuild regional partnerships and revive its war-torn economy.

The Syrian-Qatari relations have improved significantly since the ouster of the Bashar Al-Assad regime in December last year, with Doha reopening its Damascus embassy in the same month after a 13-year closure.
Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Al-Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.

