UN chief ‘appalled’ by Palestinians killed while seeking aid

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed outrage today over reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking humanitarian aid in Gaza.

“I am appalled by the reports of Palestinians killed and injured while seeking aid in Gaza yesterday. It is unacceptable that Palestinians are risking their lives for food,” Guterres said in a statement.

The UN chief called for an “immediate” and “independent” investigation into the events and demanded perpetrators be held accountable.

Nearly 50 Palestinians were killed and more than 200 wounded on Sunday when Israeli occupation forces opened fire on civilians seeking aid in Al-Mawasi, west of Rafah, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

Gaza’s Government Media Office said at least 52 Palestinians killed and 340 injured since Israel’s aid mechanism began 27 May through the Israeli-American backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, which bypasses UN agencies.

Guterres emphasised Israel’s obligations under international humanitarian law to facilitate aid and called for unimpeded assistance at scale “to meet the enormous needs.”

“I continue to call for an immediate permanent, sustainable ceasefire. All hostages must be released immediately and unconditionally,” he said, adding there is no military solution to the conflict.

“The UN must be allowed to work in safety and security under conditions of full respect or humanitarian principles,” he added.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli occupation army has pursued a devastating offensive in Gaza since October 2023, killing over 54,400 Palestinians, most of them women and children. Aid agencies have warned about the risk of famine among the enclave’s population.

