Yemen’s Houthis warn companies to leave Israel

The Houthis yesterday renewed their warning to all firms investing in Israel, urging them to leave immediately or risk bearing full responsibility for any potential losses.

Mahdi Al-Mashat, president of the Supreme Political Council — the highest governing authority in the Houthi-led administration in Sanaa — called on all companies investing in Israel to take the Yemeni warning seriously and to withdraw quickly, stressing that the environment is no longer safe. His remarks were reported by Houthi-run media.

“Companies that remain in the Zionist entity after our warning will have to bear the consequences of their insistence and be held accountable for any losses they may incur,” he added.

“We may take additional decisions in the coming days, if necessary, which would place investment companies within the Zionist entity at real and serious risk.”

“The disregard shown by some investment firms for our forces’ warnings makes their operations inside the entity a dangerous gamble, which could come at a heavy cost,” Al-Mashat added.

He accused the Israeli occupation government of failing to protect the interests of private companies, saying: “The criminal Netanyahu government does not care about the safety of investment companies. It gambles with their security to serve its own interests. A government that ignores the lives of its own captives will certainly not care about the safety of others’ companies and investments.”