41% of kidney patients in Gaza have died

Medical sources in the Gaza Strip have reported that 41 per cent of kidney failure patients have died since the beginning of the ongoing Israeli assault, as a result of their inability to receive dialysis treatment due to the destruction of medical facilities and the collapse of essential health services.

The sources stated that the Noura Al Kaabi Dialysis Centre, located in the northern part of the Gaza Strip, is now out of service after suffering severe damage. It had been one of the main facilities providing care for hundreds of kidney failure patients.

They added that the absence of specialised dialysis centres in the northern area has worsened the condition of patients who depend on regular dialysis sessions, warning of further deterioration if these centres are not restored or alternative emergency solutions are not found.

The healthcare system in Gaza is nearing total collapse as a result of the Israeli assault that began in October 2023. Most hospitals have been forced out of service due to bombardment or a lack of fuel and medical supplies.

The World Health Organization, which operates under the United Nations, has stated that fewer than 30 per cent of Gaza’s health facilities are partially operational. The territory also suffers from a severe shortage of medicines, particularly those required for chronic illnesses.

Vulnerable groups, including cancer and kidney failure patients, face growing challenges in accessing medical care amid ongoing border closures and the absence of logistical means to transfer patients outside the Strip for treatment.

