Hamas declares rejection of any deal lacking guarantees to end war on Gaza

Hamas has affirmed that it will not agree to any ceasefire deal that does not guarantee a complete halt to the war on Gaza.

Bassem Na’eem, a senior Hamas official, told Al-Aqsa TV on Tuesday that the movement has informed mediators of its readiness to engage in a new round of negotiations, but not based on the proposal presented by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

He explained that Hamas cannot accept any agreement unless it includes a clear commitment to ending the war, saying: “Witkoff came back to us with a paper that is completely different from the one we had previously approved. It contains vague wording that does not guarantee a halt to the war on Gaza.”

Na’eem also noted that many countries, including Israel’s allies, have become convinced that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is the main obstacle to reaching a ceasefire agreement.

“We will not miss any opportunity to stop the war and ease the suffering of our people, provided there is a credible guarantee,” he stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Saudi TV channel Al-Hadath reported, citing unnamed Palestinian sources, that indirect negotiations over a ceasefire in Gaza have continued in recent days.

According to those sources, Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey have been pressing Hamas to show flexibility in its position amid Israeli intransigence. They added that mediators are waiting for Hamas to accept Witkoff’s revised proposal, which includes adjustments concerning prisoner exchange and increased humanitarian aid.

The sources also said that the mediators are pushing to reach a ceasefire before the start of Eid al-Adha.

“They have offered Hamas an American guarantee ensuring Israel’s compliance with the ceasefire terms. Discussions over ending the war would reportedly take place during the truce period,” the mediators added.