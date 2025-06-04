Negative views of Israel and Netanyahu increase worldwide: Poll

A global survey published on Tuesday by the Pew Research Centre revealed an increasing negative perception of Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in many countries around the world.

The survey, conducted across 24 countries with the participation of more than 28,000 people, included evaluations of the Israeli Prime Minister. According to Yedioth Ahronoth, Netanyahu did not receive the support of more than a third of respondents in any of the countries surveyed, except for Kenya and Nigeria.

The results also showed that public opinion of Israel was largely negative. In 20 of the surveyed countries, a majority of respondents expressed unfavourable views towards the state.

In the United States, 53 per cent of those surveyed held a negative view of Israel—an increase of 11 percentage points since 2022. In the United Kingdom, the percentage of respondents with an unfavourable view rose from 44 per cent in 2013 to 61 per cent today.

