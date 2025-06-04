US warns UK, France against recognising Palestinian State

The United States has reportedly warned Britain and France against recognising a Palestinian state during the conference scheduled from June 17 to 20 at the United Nations.

Multiple media outlets said the American threat came after both France and Britain announced their intention to recognise a Palestinian state.

Saudi Arabia and France had called for the UN conference on the two-state solution from 17 to 20 June in New York.

On Friday, during a visit to Singapore as part of an Asian tour, French President Emmanuel Macron said that recognising the State of Palestine is a “moral duty and a political necessity”.

He added that “in order to recognise a Palestinian state, conditions must be met, such as “recognition of Israel and its right to live in security, the disarmament of Hamas, the movement’s non-participation in the Palestinian government, and the release of Israeli captive”.

Last Wednesday, Macron announced that the Paris-Riyadh conference aims to give new momentum to the recognition of a Palestinian state.

Also on Wednesday, Ireland, Norway, Slovenia, and Spain called in a joint statement for Palestine to be granted full membership in the United Nations and for its state to be recognised on the basis of the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital. They also renewed their commitment to the two-state solution.

In parallel with the genocide in Gaza, the Israeli army and settlers have escalated their attacks in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, resulting in the deaths of 973 Palestinians. At least 7,000 people were injured, and more than 17,000 were arrested, according to Palestinian data.