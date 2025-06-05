French groups ask court to ban Israeli companies from participating in Paris Air Show

A number of civil society organisations have called for Israeli companies to be barred from participating in the upcoming Paris Air Show, scheduled from 16-22 June, citing Israel’s involvement in “widespread international crimes” in Gaza.

The appeal was made during a summary hearing at the Bobigny court in the Paris region where lawyers representing groups including Attac-France, Stop Fuelling War, Survie, the Palestinian human rights NGO Al-Haq, and the Union Juive Française pour la Paix (UJFP) requested “all necessary measures to prevent the promotion or presence of companies, delegations, or intermediaries who may be contributing to the ongoing crimes committed by Israel.”

“This involves the gravest offenses listed in our penal code,” attorney Dominique Cochain said during the hearing.

“They are being enabled by the participation of various entities and events like this exhibition,” he added.

Another lawyer, Matthieu Bonalia, expressed strong concern over the inclusion of an Israeli Ministry of Defence pavilion at the air show, which he said allows Israeli companies to showcase the performance of military equipment which has been “tested in Gaza”.