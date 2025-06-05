Hamas: US veto enables Israel to continue war crimes against Gaza civilians

The United States’ use of the veto at the UN Security Council reflects Washington’s blind support for the Israeli occupation and its crimes against humanity in Gaza, Hamas has said.

In a statement received by Quds Press yesterday evening, Hamas added that “America’s position gives a green light to war criminal Netanyahu to continue his brutal genocide against innocent civilians in Gaza.”

The movement strongly condemned what it described as the US administration’s obstruction of international consensus, noting that 14 out of 15 Security Council members voted in favour of the draft resolution.

It further stated that the Security Council’s failure to stop the genocide raises serious questions about the role of international institutions and the effectiveness of international law.

Hamas called on the international community to “act urgently to address this moral and political collapse and to press for an end to the genocidal war.”

Meanwhile, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, one of the factions that make up the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO), also condemned the US stance, describing it as “direct partnership in the genocide targeting the Palestinian people.”