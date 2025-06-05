Israel to prevent Freedom Flotilla ship from approaching Gaza

Israel’s broadcasting authority has reported that the country’s security establishment has decided not to allow the Freedom Flotilla ship, Madleen, to approach or dock off the coast of the Gaza Strip. The decision comes in line with the longstanding naval blockade imposed on the territory for nearly two decades.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, French physician Baptiste André, one of the activists on board, said the Israeli decision “was not surprising,” adding: “We expected this for some time, but it will not stop us from continuing our journey to Gaza to break the unjust blockade.”

André stressed that the ship poses no security threat to Israel. “The flotilla’s message is purely humanitarian, and it highlights that the blockade imposed on more than two million Palestinians in Gaza cannot continue.”

He added that the organisers receive daily messages of support from around the world and that they are relying on international backing to sustain this solidarity initiative.

André also warned that Israel might resort to “violent methods” to stop the ship and detain those on board. “We are ready for all scenarios,” he said, “but we are determined to bring Gaza’s voice to the world.”

The Madleen, a vessel from the international Freedom Flotilla Coalition, departed on Sunday from the port of Catania on the Italian island of Sicily. It is carrying humanitarian aid intended for the Gaza Strip, aiming to challenge and break the ongoing blockade imposed on the enclave.